A controversial proposal to build a golf course community in the Long Island Pine Barrens has inched closer to breaking ground. A state-run commission…
The Town of Southampton says it will clean up a 10-acre landfill in East Quogue (kwag), Long Island, where toxic chemicals are found.The state Department…
Residents in East Quogue will now be able to access the town of Southampton’s public water supply, after dozens of private wells showed signs of…
The town of Southampton has approved a shoreline protection project to keep a condominium from collapsing into the beach. Critics say the plan will just…
Southampton Town Trustees will consider a proposal to install sandbags in a human-made dune to protect condominiums on the shoreline. Critics say the…
East Quogue residents failed to get enough votes to incorporate into a village. That means they will remain under the control of the Town of…
A Long Island community’s two-year effort to incorporate as a village ends Thursday. East Quogue will vote on whether to form its own local government.…
Long Island is carved out into over 100 incorporated villages. They are often run by mayors, have their own laws and are paid for by resident tax dollars.…
Residents in East Quogue, Long Island, want to declare independence from Southampton Town. This is their second try this year to incorporate themselves as…
A Long Island community group handed in papers this week to incorporate East Quogue into a village.East Quogue is a hamlet in the Town of Southampton,…