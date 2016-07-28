Two Dozen Arrested In Long Island Drug Ring

On Long Island, 24 people tied to heroin and fentanyl overdoses have been arrested.

Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota says the charges stem from an investigation into 10 fatal overdoses in Suffolk and Nassau Counties, and nine overdoses in which the drug users were revived with Narcan.

Among those arrested was the alleged ringleader, Roxy Headley, Jr., a reputed member of the Bloods street gang.

Officials seized nearly four grams of heroin and the synthetic opioid, fentanyl. They estimate that the network brought more than 3,000 bags of those drugs into Long Island from New York City drug mills each week.

Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante of the Suffolk County Police Department said that to date, there have been 188 fatal overdoses in the county or “about one every 30 hours.”