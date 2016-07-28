© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Two Dozen Arrested In Long Island Drug Ring

WSHU | By Jessica Opatich
Published July 28, 2016 at 10:58 AM EDT
drugs_flickrdimitriskalogeropoylos_160728.jpg
Dimitris Kalogeropoylos
/
Flickr

On Long Island, 24 people tied to heroin and fentanyl overdoses have been arrested.

Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota says the charges stem from an investigation into 10 fatal overdoses in Suffolk and Nassau Counties, and nine overdoses in which the drug users were revived with Narcan.

Among those arrested was the alleged ringleader, Roxy Headley, Jr., a reputed member of the Bloods street gang.

Officials seized nearly four grams of heroin and the synthetic opioid, fentanyl. They estimate that the network brought more than 3,000 bags of those drugs into Long Island from New York City drug mills each week.

Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante of the Suffolk County Police Department said that to date, there have been 188 fatal overdoses in the county or “about one every 30 hours.”

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Islandheroindrug addictionDrug AbuseFentanylOpioid Crisis