Long Island News

N.Y. Senate GOP Unveils Plan To Fight Heroin, Opioid Abuse

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2016 at 10:24 AM EDT
New York Senate Minority Leader, Republican Robert Ortt
Mike Groll
/
AP

The New York State Senate's Republican majority has released a list of 35 recommendations for addressing the state's heroin and opioid epidemic.

The proposals announced on Tuesday are the result of two years of work by a Senate task force created to study the rising rates of addiction and overdose throughout the state.

Republican Senator Rob Ortt is the panel's co-chairman. He says the recommendations include suggestions from addiction experts, physicians, law enforcement and even addicts and their families.

Specific proposals include efforts to prevent prescription drug abuse, enhanced educational outreach in public schools, insurance regulations to make treatment more affordable, tougher penalties for heroin dealers and expanded treatment options.

Senators say they hope to pass each proposal this year.

The state budget includes $166 million in funding to fight opioid addiction.

