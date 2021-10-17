Drug Abuse

-
More people in Connecticut are dying from opioid overdose deaths in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Health.Overdose deaths in each of…
-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Long Island to urge local substance use counselors to apply for federal funds to help combat the opioid…
-
Public health officials addressing the opioid crisis in Connecticut say drug use and overdoses increased nearly 30 percent this fall compared to last…
-
Seven community support programs on Long Island are each receiving $125,000 in federal funding to fight youth substance abuse.New York Senators Chuck…
-
Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day, and Wednesday evening several vigils were held around Connecticut for drug overdose victims. More than…
-
On Long Island, 24 people tied to heroin and fentanyl overdoses have been arrested.Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota says the charges stem from an…
-
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said police have recovered firearms and bomb-making instructions during a raid on a Mount Sinai residence…
-
Dr. Dan Tobin of Yale-New Haven Hospital was just a resident -- kind of like an apprentice physician -- and it was around the year 2000 when he ran into a…
-
The New York State Senate's Republican majority has released a list of 35 recommendations for addressing the state's heroin and opioid epidemic.The…