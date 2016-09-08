L.I. Groups Receive Federal Grants To Fight Drug Abuse

Seven community support programs on Long Island are each receiving $125,000 in federal funding to fight youth substance abuse.

New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding on Wednesday. Schumer says Long Island’s drug crisis is symptomatic of the problem facing the country.

Kelly Miloski, a coordinator for the Riverhead Community Awareness Program, said funds go to projects like billboard campaigns and medication drop boxes to safely dispose of unused prescriptions.

The federal grants come from the Drug-Free Communities Program, which gives money to groups that employ community leaders, such as religious authorities and teachers, in the fight against drug abuse.