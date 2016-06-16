© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Drugs, Cash, Bomb-making Instructions Found After L.I. Raid

WSHU | By JD Allen
Published June 16, 2016 at 4:05 PM EDT
handcuffs_flickrvictor_160616.jpg
Victor
/
Flickr

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said police have recovered firearms and bomb-making instructions during a raid on a Mount Sinai residence on Thursday morning.

They also recovered a stash of drugs and $50,000.

The arrests came two days after a similar raid on a condemned house in Medford. Police there seized cocaine, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Sini said the raids are one way to crackdown on Suffolk’s drug problem.

In the past he has said that Suffolk County leads New York State in heroin-related overdoses.

