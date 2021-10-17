-
Police and those advocating for police reform testified for more than four hours at a public hearing Tuesday in the Suffolk County Legislature on a bill…
A federal judge has rejected Suffolk County’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit against its police department involving allegedly discriminatory traffic stops.…
An investigation found an apartment complex on Long Island illegally discriminates against people who receive federal housing subsidies.That’s according…
The Connecticut Veterans Legal Center is concerned about previous discriminatory military practices that have targeted and excluded veterans because of…
A social media post about discrimination from a New London police officer who is gay has reached more than a half million people.Officer Ryan Soccio…
A Connecticut Supreme Court case around women-only areas in gyms could have big implications on how the state sees sex and gender discrimination.It began…
Connecticut is now the eighth state to have a law that prohibits discrimination against anyone because of the way they choose to wear their hair. Governor…
Civil Rights advocates in Washington D.C. are speaking out against a lawsuit filed last week. The suit claims Yale discriminates against white and Asian…
Subjective tests, private study groups, and favored treatment are a few of the systematic ways Black cops struggled to get hired and get promoted in the…
The New York State Senate passed an 11-bill package on Feb. 8 that targets bias in housing and real estate in reaction to investigations into systemic…