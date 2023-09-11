© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Attorney general investigation finds no discrimination in Greenwich hiring process

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has closed an investigation into potential discrimination at a Greenwich school.

The investigation found no evidence that a former assistant principal at Cos Cob School used discriminatory hiring tactics.

The investigation was sparked by a video from Project Veritas.

They released footage of former assistant principal Jeremy Boland that depicted him saying he preferred to hire younger progressive teachers that are not Catholic.

Boland was placed on administrative leave when the video came out in August 2022. He resigned in March of this year.

Tong in a statement said his investigation revealed no pattern or practice of discriminatory hiring.

“The Office of the Attorney General stands ready to protect the civil rights of Connecticut residents. We will respond to patterns and practices of civil rights violations with investigations and litigation wherever warranted. We find no evidence of actionable violations here,” Tong said.

Investigations from the Town of Greenwich and the school system found similar results.

