Advocacy group urges NY residents to vote 'yes' for equal rights

The advocacy group New Yorkers for Equal Rights hosted a virtual rally urging residents to vote in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment in November’s election.

The ballet proposal — also known as Prop One — would amend the state constitution to include protections against discrimination based on sex, ethnicity, gender identity, disability, pregnancy outcome, reproductive autonomy and more.

Several Black female officials said the amendment is crucial to ensure the freedom and rights of minority communities.

“We need to flip the ballot and vote for yes for Proposition One, period,” New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “The time for arguing and trying to rationalize with people if they don’t understand, tell them. If they need information, educate them.”

Opponents of the proposition have said it will undermine traditional gender roles and hurt women's rights.

Attorney General Letitia James said the ballot initiative puts the choice of reproduction in the hands of residents instead of the government.

“It takes the decision-making out of the hands of politicians and puts it squarely in the hands of the people, as it should be,” James said. “We all know that when New Yorkers know that simple fact, the ERA [Equal Rights Amendment] will pass, but we need all hands on deck.”