Long Island News

Nassau committee approves settlement for former police officer

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
nassaupolice_elvertbarnesflickr_160421.jpg
Elvert Barnes
/
Flickr

A Nassau County legislative committee approved legislation on Monday offering a retired Black police officer $650,000 to settle her claims of false arrest and discrimination.

This comes after WSHU reported last week that Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder allegedly used a racial slur to describe the officer. Through a lawyer, Ryder denied using the racial slur.

On the day WSHU posted the story, the county attorney drafted legislation proposing a settlement, stating that after investigating the case “it is in the best interest of the county to make an offer”.

The plaintiff in the case, Dolores Sharpe, was arrested in 2013 on charges of harassment and resisting arrest. Despite serving as an officer for two decades, she said she was targeted because she is Black. She was acquitted and later sued for $24 million.

During depositions for the case, the arresting officer said Ryder blamed him for losing the criminal case and that he would be retaliated against. Claims which Ryder’s lawyer said were untrue.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
