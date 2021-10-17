-
Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation held a peaceful protest at a Southampton housing development that they believe could be an ancient burial site.…
-
The Town of Southold has completed its largest land preservation project. Now, 126 acres of land at the Island’s End Golf Club in Greenport will be…
-
Southampton Town Trustees will consider a proposal to install sandbags in a human-made dune to protect condominiums on the shoreline. Critics say the…
-
Suffolk County and Islip Town officials have issued want to develop 40 acres of vacant land and parking lots south of the Ronkonkoma train station.They’ve…
-
A public hearing was held Wednesday to help determine the fate of what was once the site of the world’s largest hospital. The Suffolk County Planning…
-
A private property in coastal Rowayton, Connecticut is stirring up controversy. A land trust wants to preserve the half-acre site as a bird sanctuary and…
-
The fate of a historic post office in downtown Stamford, Connecticut is still unclear – two years after it was closed. The nearly 100-year old building is…
-
The frequency of severe storms is putting new scrutiny on whether to build in coastal, flood-prone areas. That question faces not just private builders,…