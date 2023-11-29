© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Long Island rescue center overwhelmed with injured turtles

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published November 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST

Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons has been overwhelmed with injured turtles this year. Officials at the rehab center say this could be due to increased development on Long Island’s East End.

Turtles can become sick or injured if they are unearthed while hibernating between October and April, or if they are hit by cars when they’re on the move during the summer. They can also get caught in window wells and exterior basement doors.

An injured turtle is examined by the team at Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons
1 of 2  — IMG_0330.jpeg
An injured turtle is examined by the team at Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons
Courtesy of Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons
The eastern box turtle is a species of special concern in New York state.
2 of 2  — IMG_0919.jpg
The eastern box turtle is a species of special concern in New York state.
Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons

The team is caring for over 200 turtles. It can take years for a turtle to fully recover before being returned to the wild.

Karen Testa is the facility’s executive director. She said habitat destruction from overdevelopment is a big factor.

“And a lot of times people are just not aware that they’re out there," Testa said. "They don’t realize we live among wildlife. Wildlife has been here way before we’ve been here, and they’re just trying to do what they’ve done for hundreds of years.” 

Testa asks residents to contact the center about any sightings during winter months, and do not try to rehab a sick or injured turtle at home.

The large majority of turtles being cared for at the center are eastern box turtles, a species of special concern in New York state.

Tags
Long Island News East EndturtlesWildlifedevelopment
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone