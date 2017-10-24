Developer Sought For Land Near Ronkonkoma LIRR Station

Suffolk County and Islip Town officials have issued want to develop 40 acres of vacant land and parking lots south of the Ronkonkoma train station.

They’ve issued a Request for Qualifications to potential developers, listing three ideas for the development. One is similar to the Ronkonkoma Hub plan on the north side of the station, which is a residential, retail and office project. Another is an entertainment or conference center, and a third is a facility linking MacArthur Airport and the LIRR train station.

A combination of those elements is also a possibility. But the developer would have to find a way to keep more than 3,000 parking spaces open for LIRR commuters.

Ronkonkoma Civic Association President Bruce Edwards says it’s very important for the Islip community to have a say in this project.

“We really want to make sure there’s a transition from these higher density areas to the single family homes. We’d like to see more green space involved in it.”

The bids are due in December, and county officials hope to name a master developer early next year.