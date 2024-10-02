Norwalk couple purchases abandoned power plant to create public park

A Norwalk, Connecticut couple is using their private philanthropy to buy Manresa Island, the 125-acre site of a former industrial coal and oil-fired power plant that was decommissioned in 2013.

Austin McChord, the founder of Dattoo, a data backup company and the state’s first private startup company with more than a $1 billion valuation, and his wife Allison plan to develop Manresa Island, the site of the decommissioned plant, into a public park that would open up access to nearly 2 miles of waterfront on Long Island Sound for the first time in 75 years.

Ebong Udoma / WSHU Austin and Allison McChord.

The site had been previously slated for private waterfront housing.

“It's just really exciting because parks like this don’t exist in Connecticut. We understand that this is the beginning of a long journey ahead. But we are committed to going the distance,’’ McChord said, at the project's announcement on Tuesday.

“We know that we have a lot of work to do as far as remediation, taking input from the community, and ensuring that we are working with them,” he said.

“One of the things I love about Connecticut is that there is a beautiful park usually within a 5 to 10-minute drive. It makes it accessible to all of our community regardless of zip code. And that’s what you are doing right here,” Gov. Ned Lamont said as he praised the couple for initiating the project.

They plan to repurpose the existing power plant infrastructure into an educational and recreational facility.

The grounds would be developed into an expansive green meadow and a public beach with a view across Long Island Sound and New York City.

There’d also be a pier and boat launch. It’s projected to open in phases beginning in 2030.