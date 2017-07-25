© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! Marty O'Donnell: 'Echoes Of The First Dreamer' Started With A Lullaby

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 25, 2017 at 9:18 AM EDT
doll_on_bed.jpg
Highwire Games
/

How do you write music for a game that doesn't exist? That was the challenge Marty O'Donnell took on by writing a musical prequel to Highwire Games' Golem. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Marty drew on his expertise writing music for Halo and Destiny to create a completely new world in Echoes of the First Dreamer.

Golem is being developed for Play Station VR, and although there's a steep learning curve to implement music and sound design, Marty says it's fun to be on the bleeding edge of new technology. Although, as he told me, "Sometimes it's really bloody!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAC8_DHvb78">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAC8_DHvb78

Echoes of the First Dreamer is available from Sumthing, Amazon and iTunes.

Marty_pic.jpg
Credit Top Dollar PR
Marty O'Donnell

Episode Tracklist

Marty O'Donnell: Echoes of the First Dreamer: Kindled Echoes; Standing Alone; Seek and Hide; Dreamer's Lullaby (orch); Vision of a Lasting Flame (piano)/Vision of a Lasting Flame (orch); Silent Tide; Lament in the Endless City

All tracks performed  by Marty O'Donnell, piano and members of the Northwest Sinfonia

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
