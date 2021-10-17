-
Residents in Southold, Long Island, want to open up their land for deer hunting. A survey found landowners overwhelmingly support a plan to cull the deer…
The Village of Port Jefferson is considering a deer hunt to cut down on the herd’s booming population.Officials estimate 500 deer in the three-square-mile…
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection wants drivers to stay cautious of any moose and deer when on the road.Drivers evaded a…
White-tailed deer have flooded the village of Head of the Harbour on Long Island. The simplest way to keep the deer population in check is to hunt, but…
It’s breeding time for deer in Connecticut, which means biologists and hunters are paying close attention to two things: car collisions and acorns.Mating…
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says there has been a minor white-tailed deer die-off in northern parts of the…
On Long Island, Head of the Harbor village officials want to allow researchers to use darts dipped with contraceptive to cut the deer population.There are…