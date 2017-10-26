CT DEEP Reports Deer Die-Off In Northern Parts Of The State

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says there has been a minor white-tailed deer die-off in northern parts of the state.

More than 50 deer have died from epizootic hemorrhagic disease, which is caused by tiny biting flies, and has been detected in other animals such as domestic cattle.

DEEP Wildlife Biologist Andrew LaBonte says there is no threat to humans.

“Even though there isn’t any concern about consuming an animal that happens to have hemorrhagic disease, obviously if the animal doesn’t appear well, you certainly don’t want to consume it for a number of other reasons.”

DEEP says that if anyone sees a deer acting strange or appears to be dead, to call their 24-hour emergency dispatch center.