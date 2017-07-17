© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Can Contraceptive-Tipped Darts Curb The Deer Population?

WSHU | By Dara Smith
Published July 17, 2017 at 3:43 PM EDT
deer_pixabay_170717.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

On Long Island, Head of the Harbor village officials want to allow researchers to use darts dipped with contraceptive to cut the deer population.

There are roughly 600 deer living in and around the woods of Head of the Harbor.

New York State’s preferred method of deer population control is hunting, but many village residents reject hunting as inhumane.

So trustees decided last year to contact researchers from the Humane Society of the United States about using porcine zona pellucida, also known as PZP, to control the deer population.

John Griffin, director of urban wildlife at HSUS, says they work with non-hunting communities to find solutions.

“We help communities work through conflicts and put reasonable kinds of management plans in place if there's not a knee jerk reaction to lethal control, which unfortunately, is often the case.”

But there lies another roadblock.

The same local law that outlaws hunting in the North Shore village bans discharge of most projectile weapons, including the ones researchers would use to inject the deer with PZP.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandDeer