Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

Moby-Dick in New Bedford I: Melville Sets Sail

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 7, 2024 at 8:29 AM EDT

Herman Melville’s classic novel Moby Dick follows Ishmael — a crew member on a whaling ship in the 1800s — and the maniacal Captain Ahab. The book was partially inspired by Melville’s time as a young whaler, when he set sail on a whaling voyage from New Bedford, Massachusetts.
