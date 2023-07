Back in 2020, we brought you the story of Ammi Phillips, a traveling portrait painter, and one of America’s most prolific artists, who went unrecognized for more than a century.

We’d like to revisit that episode today — for a very special reason. It’s the debut of a play inspired by this episode: Seven Cousins for a Horse by Tammy Ryan, a production of the Thrown Stone Theatre Company.

Learn more about Seven Cousins for a Horse or get tickets.