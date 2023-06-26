Sound Bites: Railroad ridership returns

Good morning. Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road both had their highest number of riders last week since the beginning of the pandemic.

Both set their post-pandemic records, with the LIRR carrying more than 235,000 daily passengers and Metro-North carrying more than 224,000 people. For the LIRR, that record came after the busiest week since the pandemic began.

Catherine Rinaldi, Metro-North president and LIRR interim president, called it a vote of confidence from customers. This comes as Connecticut’s most recent budget cut service on some lines, including Metro-North’s New Haven Line.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

A former Yale student is not immune from a defamation suit after the man she accused of raping her was acquited in court, according to a Connecticut Supreme Court ruling. The man has sued both his accuser and Yale. He was expelled after he was acquitted. Advocates say accusers need immunity from lawsuits so they are not discouraged from reporting sexual assaults.

PETA sued the state to block a $455 million loan for the New York Racing Authority to renovate Belmont Racetrack. The animal rights group said the $455 million loan is illegal because it benefits a private corporation. NYRA called the suit meritless and filed by “activists who want to end horse racing.”

Connecticut has become the ninth state to outlaw child marriage. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz signed the law into effect on Friday, which raises the marriage age to 18. The law seeks to end forced marriages and help eliminate human trafficking.

The Archdiocese of Hartford is expected to announce a new archbishop Monday. WTNH-TV reports that Bishop Christopher Coyne of Burlington, Vermont, will succeed Archbishop Leonard Blair, who is approaching his retirement age. The station is citing multiple sources.

Bridgeport’s police shortage could jeopardize the city’s Puerto Rican parade. July 9 is the 30th anniversary of the festival, which is expected to attract up to 10,000 participants. Police Chief Roderick Porter has yet to sign off to staff the post-parade party scheduled at Seaside Park. City Council President Aidee Nieves said she has confidence it's going to be a safe event.

Miller Place Park Beach on Long Island is closed to bathing due to excessive levels of bacteria. Cyanobacteria blooms, also known as blue–green algae, were also detected in Swan Pond in East Hampton. Contaminated water can result in stomach illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat. Knollwood Beach in Centerport and Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst have been cleared to reopen.