The Wreck of the Whydah Part II: Disaster Near Wellfleet
Black Sam Bellamy was one of history’s most successful pirates — with more than a hundred million dollars in stolen booty — in today’s money — and dozens of ships captured. His most famous capture was a former slave ship called the Whydah. It's the ship on which he lost his life during a fateful storm off the coast of Cape Cod.