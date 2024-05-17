© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

The Wreck of the Whydah Part II: Disaster Near Wellfleet

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 17, 2024 at 9:13 AM EDT
The bell of the Whydah Galley, later recovered and displayed at the Whydah Pirate Museum in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts.
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
The bell of the Whydah Galley, later recovered and displayed at the Whydah Pirate Museum in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

Black Sam Bellamy was one of history’s most successful pirates — with more than a hundred million dollars in stolen booty — in today’s money — and dozens of ships captured. His most famous capture was a former slave ship called the Whydah. It's the ship on which he lost his life during a fateful storm off the coast of Cape Cod.
Tags
Off the Path Davis DunavinMile Markers
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin