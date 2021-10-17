-
Four Danbury police officers face penalties after violating various department policies in June. This comes after an internal affairs investigation into…
A 14-year-old boy who allegedly shot another teen at the Danbury Fair Mall has been charged after turning himself in on Monday.The teen was charged with…
Danbury’s City Council virtual meeting was interrupted last week by a hacker. They requested a cheeseburger while using inappropriate language.The hack…
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and Representative Jahana Hayes of Connecticut are demanding a health and safety assessment of the…
For Off the Path's last episode of 2020, Davis takes us to a place that may be the perfect symbol for the year — a sewage treatment plant in Danbury,…
Danbury, Connecticut has cut the ribbon on the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. It culminates the city’s tongue-in-cheek feud with the comedian.It…
City officials in Danbury, Connecticut, are moving closer to naming the city’s sewage treatment plant after comedian John Oliver.It started when Oliver…
The mayor of Danbury, Connecticut, proposed naming a sewage treatment plant after comedian John Oliver. He may have been joking, but Oliver says he’s all…
Public health officials say they’re responding to an apparent COVID-19 outbreak in Danbury, one of Connecticut’s largest cities.The city reported at least…
The mayor of Danbury, Connecticut, has escalated a tongue-in-cheek war of words between the city and Last Week Tonight host John Oliver — he’s named a…