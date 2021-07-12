Danbury Virtual Council Meeting Interrupted By Hacker Demanding Cheeseburger
Danbury’s City Council virtual meeting was interrupted last week by a hacker. They requested a cheeseburger while using inappropriate language.
The hack happened 25 minutes into the meeting and included one or more people.
The meeting was disconnected from the livestream on YouTube. The first portion of the meeting was removed due to inappropriate language.
A new Zoom link was set to City Council members and the meeting resumed five minutes later.