© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Danbury Virtual Council Meeting Interrupted By Hacker Demanding Cheeseburger

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 12, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT
computer_pixabay_190227.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Danbury’s City Council virtual meeting was interrupted last week by a hacker. They requested a cheeseburger while using inappropriate language.

The hack happened 25 minutes into the meeting and included one or more people.

The meeting was disconnected from the livestream on YouTube. The first portion of the meeting was removed due to inappropriate language.

A new Zoom link was set to City Council members and the meeting resumed five minutes later.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDanburycybersecurityHackingClare SecristVirtual Meeting
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist