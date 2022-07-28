© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Woman and 3 children found dead at home in Connecticut

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
caution_pixabay_191107.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Police officers found a woman and three children aged 5 through 12 dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers went to the home in Danbury at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a wellbeing check after a call from a man who was distraught and crying, Chief Patrick Ridenhour told the New Haven Register.

Officers found the three children dead in the house and a woman dead in a shed in the backyard.

Police in the city about 50 miles northeast of New York City did not release the names of the woman or children. They said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the public.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutDeathDanburyAssociated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press