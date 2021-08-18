© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

14-Year-Old Danbury Shooting Suspect Charged After Turning Himself In

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 18, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

A 14-year-old boy who allegedly shot another teen at the Danbury Fair Mall has been charged after turning himself in on Monday.

The teen was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and breach of peace.

His arrest comes a week after the mall went into lockdown when a 15 year old girl was shot in the upper chest. She survived.

Danbury's police chief said two groups were involved in an altercation that led to a bullet being fired. It remains unclear if the girl was the intended target.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDanburycrimeClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist