-
Representative Michael DiMassa worked for the city of West Haven for 12 years. He was charged this week with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in COVID-19 relief money.
-
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Democratic State Representative Michael DiMassa of West Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday. He was charged with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money.
-
The latest data from the FBI shows auto thefts in Connecticut rose from about 5,000 in 2019 to more than 7,500 in 2020.
-
Days after indicting a man for a string of brutal hate crimes, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the creation of an office dedicated to…
-
Connecticut officials are investigating how many health care workers were granted COVID-19 vaccine exemptions from a local physician.Dr. Sue McIntosh is…
-
A Bridgeport zoning official has resigned three months following his arrest for child exploitation charges.Micheal Nastu was arrested in June for…
-
New Haven city officials want to use $12 million in federal pandemic relief funds to bolster the police department. This comes as New Haven works to…
-
A Bridgeport gang member pleaded guilty last week to attempted murder charges for the shooting of four rival gang members early last year.Marquis Isreal…
-
Ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and the former head of his anti-corruption unit asked a judge to postpone their terms in prison during…
-
A former chief fiscal officer for the Town of Fairfield pleaded not guilty this week to charges he participated in an illegal dumping scheme.Prosecutors…