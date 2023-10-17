Overall crime in Connecticut down 4% since 2021, report shows

Connecticut’s crime statistics for 2022 are out.

Overall crime rates in the state dropped by 4% between 2021 and 2022, and violent crime dropped 13%. That’s according to data from the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Crime Analysis Unit.

“This report demonstrates that Connecticut continues to be one of the safest states in the country, with violent and property crimes down from the previous year and below or trending toward pre-pandemic levels,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

But Lamont said property theft and carjackings remain high, and that the state is working to bring those, and ghost gun incidents, down.

“We're doing everything we can to get more police on the street, that's state police as well as community police,” Lamont said. “And particularly worried about the gun crimes, especially with the ghost guns. So there’s some work to do.”

In the last ten years, overall crime has fallen 26%, and violent crime has fallen 41%.