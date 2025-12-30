CT’s biggest city reports record-low crime stats for 2025

Bridgeport officials are reporting record-low crime statistics for 2025.

Mayor Joe Ganim (D) and Police Chief Roderick Porter said violent crime was down 37% compared to 2024. Fatal shootings were down 66%, and shooting incidents overall were down 30%.

Ganim credits community policing and partnerships, as well as successful gun takeback measures.

“It comes from partnerships led by the Bridgeport police department, and by you, Chief, and your team, that have produced some of the largest plunges in crime statistic numbers for a major city in America in as far back as we could go,” Ganim said.

Bridgeport also saw a 46% decline in robberies and a 35% decrease in rape cases since last year. Property crimes fell 24%.

“Our main goal is to address the quality of life and to make people and allow people to feel safe,” Porter said. “Not just the people who live here, but come here to visit and go out to enjoy themselves as well.”

Ganim and Porter said they plan to continue the trends in 2026.