Can you still get a COVID vaccine in NY? Here’s what to know

Nationwide, the rules on COVID shots are uneven: the supply of COVID-19 vaccines remains steady, but access is confusing. Federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now flags vaccines mainly for adults 65+ or those with certain health conditions.

Insurance coverage has lapsed for some populations and mixed messaging has left people hesitant — even as the flu, RSV and the next COVID variant loom this winter. In some states, pharmacies require prescriptions.

Part of the confusion comes from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which issues vaccine recommendations.

In September, ACIP narrowed its guidance for COVID-19 shots and pharmacies across the country reported uncertainty about eligibility and insurance coverage. Although federal authorization allows pharmacies to vaccinate without prescriptions, many were unsure who qualified, causing delays for patients.

On Long Island, New York moved to clear the confusion. In early September, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an order allowing pharmacists to vaccinate anyone age three and older without a doctor’s prescription.

“Vaccines remain one of our strongest tools to protect families and communities,” Hochul said in a statement. “Without federal leadership, we must ensure New Yorkers can still access the care they rely on close to home.”

She added, “By signing this executive order, we are sending a clear message … New Yorkers can still get the care they need, close to home, from trusted providers in their own communities.”

Local experts emphasize the significance of Hochul’s order. Dr. Sharon Nachman, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook University Hospital, said limiting eligibility can reduce vaccine uptake.

“Using those [conformities] as the only reason to get a COVID vaccine actually prevents people from getting a vaccine and protecting themselves,” she said. “Anytime you restrict a vaccine to a certain age group or a specific population, fewer people get vaccinated, and the fewer people that get vaccinated, the less likely that vaccine is to contribute to herd immunity.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, under Hochul’s order, local pharmacies can create their own guidelines.

“Recent changes now allow local pharmacies to determine if the vaccine is available, schedule appointments, and administer the vaccine to eligible individuals,” the Department wrote. “This means you may not need a separate doctor's visit. Availability can differ by location, so it's important to check ahead.”

Pharmacies have also clarified access nationwide. CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said, “Following the CDC’s adoption of ACIP’s recommendations, we can offer the updated COVID-19 vaccines to patients nationwide. Appointments can be scheduled online … or walk-in. Prescriptions from outside prescribers are not required in any state.”

Walgreens follows a similar policy, offering shots to patients ages 3+ where state law allows, no outside prescription required. Local independent pharmacies like Sun Ray Pharmacy in Bay Shore are also vaccinating without prescriptions.

With winter approaching, officials urge Long Islanders to stay current on COVID, flu and RSV vaccines.

“Ask your doctor, ‘What can I do to stay healthy this winter?’ ” Dr. Nachman advised.

Michelle Grisales is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.