In CT, Lamont seeks to continue insurer coverage of COVID vaccinations

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wants insurers to continue to cover near-universal COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, in the wake of recent changes to federal guidelines.

Lamont said his office is talking with CVS and other major pharmacies to find what state guidance would be sufficient for them to continue to make COVID vaccinations readily available at their local pharmacies.

“We are working with the pharmacies to see how far we can go,” Lamont said.

“So we want the pharmacies to be able to provide the COVID vaccine to anybody who wants it and needs it.”

Lamont is also talking with neighboring states, including New York and Massachusetts, about creating a regional vaccine policy.

“During COVID, we worked together like this. And this is sort of similar. I want us to speak with one voice when it comes to vaccines in general, and the COVID vaccine in particular,” he said.

Last week, the governors of New York and Massachusetts announced that they had already taken steps to require pharmacies to continue to provide free access to COVID-19 vaccines.