Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs

-
Connecticut state auditors have found issues with the way the state-run Connecticut Veterans Home and Hospital in Rocky Hill operates.A report on state…
-
US Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut visited the VA Healthcare System hospital in West Haven on Friday to demand officials implement an aggressive…
-
Connecticut Vietnam era veterans who left high school early to join the military will now receive honorary diplomas. That's because of one of two new…
-
The processing of financial benefits for veterans has been frozen because of the partial government shutdown. The Connecticut Department of Veterans…