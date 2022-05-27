Blumenthal's bill provides veterans exposed to toxic chemicals with financial, medical benefits

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced legislation that would provide relief to military veterans exposed to radiation and cancer-causing chemicals.

The “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act” would improve veterans’ health care and benefits under the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Blumenthal, who announced the bill just before Memorial Day weekend, said over 3.5 million veterans have been exposed to toxic and dangerous substances, including burn pits.

“They’ll be covered now,” said Blumenthal. “These are veterans who have earned and deserve these benefits. I think it’s a fitting tribute to the fallen as well as the living on Memorial Day.”

The bill would also give veterans the ability to seek compensation in federal court for being exposed to contaminated drinking water at a Marine Corps base in North Carolina during their time in service.

Blumenthal said he hopes the legislation gains bipartisan support in the Senate.