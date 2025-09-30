Lamont signs CT law honoring veterans

Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a law that establishes November as Veterans’ Month in Connecticut.

It’s one of two new laws honoring veterans that the governor signed at a VFW Post in East Hampton on Monday.

The laws are another way for the state to express its gratitude to veterans for their military service, Lamont said at the ceremony.

“Thank you for what each and every one of you did for your country. And the family that was there waiting for you to come home at the end of a tour,” he said.

The new laws include a provision establishing license plates that recognize women veterans, and another that allows military-connected students to stay enrolled in their current schools when a service member is relocated.

Others expand higher education tuition waivers for National Guard members and veterans with wartime service at Charter Oak State College and authorize the Department of Economic and Community Development to give preference to disabled veteran-owned businesses applying for small business grants.

There’s also a provision that increases the number of staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Advocacy and Assistance