Advocates hope to honor every fallen CT veteran with a wreath this holiday season

The Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs is asking for help from the state’s residents to ensure every fallen veteran has a wreath on their headstone this holiday season.

It’s part of a nationwide effort called Wreaths Across America.

There are more than 14,000 veterans buried in Connecticut.

Sherri Vogt is a Connecticut Veterans Affairs Board of Trustee member. She said last year they were about 1,000 wreaths short in the state, and wants every fallen veteran to be honored this year.

“We are so fortunate to have the Daughters of the American Revolution,” Vogt said. “We have the American Legion Post 18. The Middletown Fire Department was reporting they’ve sold quite a few. Our goal is 13,000 wreaths, one for every marker in our veterans cemetery here in Connecticut.”

John Carragher, who is with the state VA, said it's important for community members to buy and lay the wreaths.

“Understand what they did and why they did it and hopefully instill a little bit of a spirit of patriotism and community service to that person,” Carragher said. “But really establish a connection and a personal connection with that individual veteran that we’re laying that wreath on, because it’s more than just decoration. It looks nice and takes great pictures. But the meaning behind it is what we want to make sure we get across.”

Wreaths must be purchased by Nov. 28. The laying ceremony is on Dec. 16, and is open to the public.

Wreaths can be purchased online.