Italian-Americans in the greater New Haven region have found new ways to celebrate their heritage after the Columbus Day parade was canceled again this…
Columbus Day is here again — a few sales, a few parades and the post office is closed. Most people don’t get very excited. At least 13 states no longer…
New Haven’s Wooster Square may soon have a new monument to represent the experience of Italian immigrants. It will replace a statue of Christopher…
While many cities and towns have moved to observe the second Monday in October as Indiginous Peoples' Day, others still recognize the federal holiday as…
Christopher Columbus was fortunate to live in what we now call “The Age of Discovery,” when there was still plenty to be discovered — by European…
Connecticut’s largest city is considering the fate of a statue of Christopher Columbus removed from a public park.Racial justice protests nationally and…
The Bridgeport Park Board in Connecticut has voted unanimously to let Mayor Joe Ganim put back the Christopher Columbus statue at Seaside Park, a month…
A statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed from a park in Connecticut’s largest city, days after city officials said they were working on a plan to…
There's a statue of Christopher Columbus in Bridgeport, Connecticut. And, many of the city’s residents are from Puerto Rico, an island associated with…
A statue of Christopher Columbus was beheaded in Waterbury, Connecticut, over the weekend.Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with counter protesters…