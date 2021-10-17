-
The Census Bureau just released 2020 U.S. data and it shows Connecticut’s population grew and became more diverse over the last decade. Meanwhile, Long…
-
Paying rent in Connecticut is much cheaper than paying off a mortgage for a home.That’s according to a recent analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau data.The…
-
The deadline to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census count is on September 30. That’s a month early, because of a Trump administration decision that’s…
-
The deadline to complete the 2020 U.S. Census is September 30. That’s a month early, because of a Trump administration decision that’s being fought in…
-
Eastern Long Island is lagging behind the rest of New York, and the U.S., in responding to the 2020 Census.The national response rate to the Census is…
-
Connecticut officials have launched a week of action to get residents in hard-to-reach communities to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census. They are stepping…
-
Americans will be able to fill out the 2020 Census questionnaire online for the first time in U.S. history. SUNY Empire State College will facilitate the…
-
A new project will organize indigenous people in Suffolk County to make sure they are counted accurately in the U.S. Census.Members of the indigenous…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by announcing the creation of a Census Council.“The Census Council will be designing…
-
The first round of materials for the 2020 U.S. Census are scheduled to be sent to residents next week. Officials want to double down on hard-to-count…