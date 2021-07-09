Census: In Connecticut, Renting Is Cheaper Than Owning

Paying rent in Connecticut is much cheaper than paying off a mortgage for a home.

That’s according to a recent analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau data.

The survey uses five-year estimates that show that renting is at least $850 cheaper per month than owning a home in Connecticut's five major metro areas.

The Bridgeport metro area had the greatest difference between renting and owning a home in the state. A mortgage typically costs $2,815 a month in Fairfield County while rent is around $1,500.