Catholic Church

-
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help pay for more than 60 pending lawsuits over alleged sexual…
-
The Archdiocese of Hartford said parishioners can in “good conscience” receive any COVID-19 vaccine available.That’s after a committee of U.S. bishops…
-
The Diocese of Rockville Center on Long Island has advised parishioners to avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The letter to congregations follows a…
-
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut announced this week it has hired a retired judge to investigate claims of child sexual abuse. The…
-
The Diocese of Rockville Centre has announced that three Long Island Catholic elementary schools will close due to financial hardships from lack of…
-
The Connecticut priest who founded the Knights of Columbus is a step closer to sainthood. The Vatican has attributed a miracle to the intercession of…
-
Parts of New York State are gradually reopening, with Western New York authorized Monday to join five other regions of the state and begin Phase One of a…
-
Bravo star Andy Cohen and comedian Michelle Buteau are among those advocating for New York to adopt a law allowing paid gestational surrogacy. But pockets…
-
Survivors of childhood sexual abuse and their allies celebrated the one-year anniversary of passage of the Child Victims Act in New York, but they say…
-
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, priest is on leave after a state investigation found abuse related to a minor.Bishop Frank Caggiano told parishioners the…