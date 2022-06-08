Diocese of Norwich says it never employed priest charged with sexual assault

Former Roman Catholic priest Kevin Fisette of Killingly, Connecticut, has been indicted on a charge of sexually assaulting a child in the early 1980s.

The now-66-year-old was serving as a deacon at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, when the alleged assault took place.

He is already on the Diocese of Providence’s list of clergy credibly accused of abuse and was removed from ministry in 2009, which means he cannot act as a priest.

The diocese has said it has cooperated with authorities.

Fisette resides in a home within the territorial boundaries of the Diocese of Norwich in Connecticut. The diocese released a statement, saying Fisette has never served as a priest in any capacity in Norwich.

The statement also encouraged anyone who knew of sexual abuse by a representative of its community to report it.

“There is no higher priority within the Diocese of Norwich than the protection and welfare of our young,” the statement read. “The Diocese of Norwich continues our longstanding commitment to the support and healing of victim-survivors of abuse and reaffirms our commitment to protect our children, young people and vulnerable adults from harm.”