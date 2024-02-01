Sacred Heart University to purchase Notre Dame Catholic High School

Sacred Heart University has reached a deal to buy Notre Dame Catholic High School from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport.

The two institutions announced the $15 million purchase Thursday during an event at the high school. The high school is located on the Sacred Heart campus.

Notre Dame students and staff will have access to Sacred Heart University’s facilities such as the athletic field, libraries and chapel. The university said it will invest $5 million to improve the high school property and upgrade the technology infrastructure.

Renovations will begin within six months of the closing date and are expected to continue over the next two years. Notre Dame Principal Chris Cipriano said the partnership will benefit the school both academically and financially.

“All day I’ve been receiving emails from parents and alumni and everything has been positive. I think everybody recognizes what a great step forward this is for the high school,” Cipriano said.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU

The faculty and staff at the high school will also be eligible for tuition reimbursement for classes at the university. They will also have access to expanded lab opportunities from the Farrington College of Education & Human Development and access to other areas of clinical study.

Bridgeport Diocese Bishop Frank J. Caggiano said there would be no direct benefit to the diocese. He said the proceeds from the sale will be placed in a new fund to support Catholic secondary education throughout the diocese, provide scholarships and protect faculty pensions.

The university said the deal will be finalized in June and much of the faculty and staff at Notre Dame will remain unchanged. After which there will be a yearlong period of transition.

The university will offer tuition discounts for Notre Dame students and faculty. Sacred Heart University (SHU) President John J. Petillo said the benefits that the university can bring to students and their families will be enormous.

“We are excited to have Notre Dame’s students, faculty, staff, and alumni in the SHU family. We look forward to maximizing resources, making improvements, and creating new and exciting opportunities for students at both Notre Dame and SHU," Petillo said.

Sacred Heart University is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.