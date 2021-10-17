-
Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut unveiled plans for a new multi-million-dollar casino on the island of Puerto Rico on Tuesday.Rodney Butler is chairman of…
-
Connecticut’s two tribal-run casinos say they suffered massive financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Foxwoods reported this week a 31 percent…
-
A tribal-run casino could be in the works for the Hamptons. Long Island’s only federally recognized tribe wants to go all-in with native-gaming giant…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has given casinos the green light to reopen.Casinos throughout the state can reopen at 25% capacity next week. Cuomo said…
-
Three off-track betting locations in Suffolk County reopened this week, but Jake’s 58 Casino and Hotel will remain closed, for now.Jake’s 58 closed its…
-
Suffolk Off-Track Betting Corporation and the operator of Jake’s 58 video lottery casino have reached a settlement in a lawsuit that alleged financial…
-
Connecticut’s two tribal-run casinos could be the only gaming options in the Northeast for weeks when they reopen this weekend.Visitors to Foxwoods and…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is urging the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes to reconsider the opening date for their casinos. They had announced…
-
Some of the highest unemployment numbers in Connecticut post-COVID-19 are in the communities around the state’s two tribal-run casinos.Foxwoods and…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he supports a plan to allow sports betting for in-state operators. Lawmakers have been trying to agree on a way to…