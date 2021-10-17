-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has included $125 million in funding to protect drinking water and fix old wastewater infrastructure in his…
Nassau County residents could receive $375 direct payments and have property taxes lowered next year. County Executive Laura Curran included $70 million…
Despite passing a two-year state budget with no major tax increases, Connecticut could be looking at a renewed debate over tax fairness. Keith Phaneuf,…
Suffolk County will have a budget surplus of over $500 million over the next two years, a stark difference from the economic disaster the county predicted…
Cities and towns in Connecticut will receive more than $229 million in additional funding from the state starting in the new fiscal year on July 1.The new…
Connecticut Democrats and Republicans said they are pleased with the just-concluded General Assembly session. Democrats got most of their agenda through,…
Connecticut lawmakers are likely to end their regular legislative session tonight with unfinished business. That would require them to return for a…
Connecticut lawmakers are expected to approve a $46 billion state budget deal in the House Tuesday night.The new two-year plan spends about 6% more money…
The Connecticut House is to take action on the state’s next two-year budget on Tuesday — just 24 hours before the legislative session ends. That leaves…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Democratic legislative leaders said they’ve reached a tentative deal on a new two-year state budget that does not…