CT, NY officials respond to House passage of Trump’s megabill

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed President Donald Trump’s budget bill, sending it to his desk for signature.

It includes sweeping cuts to Medicaid and food assistance through new work requirements, funds for deportations, border security, and national defense, and permanently makes permanent the 2017 tax cuts Trump passed. The bill is nearly 1,000 pages long.

Connecticut’s federal delegation did not support the legislation.

“I often say: show me your budget, and I will show you your values,” U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3), ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, said. “President Trump and Congressional Republicans’ budget reveals a simple truth: They are not fighting for everyday Americans. They are not laser-focused on the cost of living. They are fighting for the rich and powerful once again.”

On Long Island, Democratic Representatives Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi voted no, Republican Representatives Andrew Garbarino and Nick LaLota voted yes. Both New York Senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, were no votes.

“It’s official—Congressional Republicans’ signature budget bill passed the House and is heading to President Trump’s desk,” LaLota said. “This bill quadruples the SALT cap for five years, boosts the Child Tax Credit, eliminates taxes on tips and overtime, and delivers the biggest middle-class tax cut in decades.”

The State and Local Tax deduction was a major issue in New York Republicans' budget negotiations. To calculate gains under the new cap, go here .

Gov. Ned Lamont said his administration will analyze the bill’s impact on services and the state budget in Connecticut. He’ll soon be meeting with colleagues in the General Assembly to discuss next steps.

“This bill is going to have devastating impacts on millions of Americans for years to come and was passed for the sole purpose of giving tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires,” Lamont said. “Even the Republicans in Congress were reluctant to vote for it because they know the negative impact that it will have on the public, especially the most vulnerable.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned that millions of her constituents are in danger of losing health benefits and food assistance.

“To the 48,000 New Yorkers set to lose their coverage in Rep. LaLota’s district, the 48,000 in Rep. Garbarino’s, the 52,000 in Rep. Malliotakis’, the 31,000 in Rep. Lawler’s, the 44,000 in Rep. Stefanik’s, the 35,000 in Rep. Langworthy’s, and the 31,000 in Rep. Tenney’s: your members of Congress may have given up on you, but I never will,” Hochul said.

President Trump is expected to sign the bill on Friday evening.