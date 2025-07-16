Federal budget bill impact report expected in early August, Ritter says

Connecticut lawmakers and residents will better understand how the new Republican federal budget bill will impact the state early next month.

House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said the update will come from the Office of Policy and Management.

“OPM will deliver to the legislature a report on everything that Washington did in that bill and how it may impact Connecticut, from FQHCs and Medicaid all the way to the State Department of Education, Department of Labor, staffing issues, everything in between.”

FQHCs are federally qualified health centers.

Lawmakers are expected back at the Capitol for a special session in September to address the federal cuts. Ritter said the update will be delivered August 3, 30 days after President Donald Trump (R) signed the bill into law.

Democrats, including Gov. Ned Lamont, have warned that changes to Medicaid work requirements and cuts to federal food aid will hurt Connecticut residents. While numbers have been floated, they’ve warned that specifics will come only after staff have read the bill.