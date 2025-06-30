CT leadership opposes federal AI regulation

Connecticut lawmakers oppose a provision in a congressional budget bill that would essentially ban states from regulating artificial intelligence.

The provision was added in the federal tax and budget reconciliation bill, which outlines changes to taxes, healthcare, and social programs. President Donald Trump has called it his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which was recently passed out of the House of Representatives.

However, legislators on both sides of the aisle have expressed strong opposition to including a provision and requested that it be amended. The provision would place a moratorium on state and local AI regulation for 10 years.

Several Connecticut legislators and leadership in other states have signed a letter urging Congress to remove the provision from the bill before its passage. In the letter, legislators expressed concern about the digital environment and online threats towards children, teens, and seniors–all who have experienced either AI-generated scams or harassment. They fear the changes that could emerge over the next decade.

“As state lawmakers and policymakers, we regularly hear from constituents about the rise of online harms and the impacts of AI on our communities,” they said.

Sen. James Maroney (D-Milford) is one of the five Connecticut legislators who signed the letter. If the bill passed with the provision, it would essentially ban policies that seek to restrict any kind of regulation.

“In New England, we value local control, and this would eliminate our ability to respond to the real concerns our communities share regarding harms posed by AI,” Maroney said.

Maroney said the moratorium restricts policymakers from responding to emerging issues. He said this could be extremely problematic because artificial intelligence and technology are advancing so quickly.

“This proposal would strip states of the ability to protect children online, combat deepfake revenge porn, regulate self-driving cars, and uphold existing data privacy laws. It represents a significant overreach into states’ rights,” Maroney said.

Gov. Ned Lamont has been hesitant to support state AI regulation in the past. Instead, Lamont thinks leadership at the federal level should take the initiative.

“I thought it was insane to have to have fifty states all doing their own thing. I thought it was going to be a confusing mess and slow down innovation in Connecticut and other places,” Lamont said.

Lamont said he supports efforts to foster AI innovation within the state. However, he also expressed the need to establish safeguards for young people online.

“I do think that in terms of some common sense guidelines and guardrails to protect our kids, let's see the feds step up so that Facebook doesn't have to do it fifty different ways in fifty different states,” Lamont said.

Connecticut Legislation

In Connecticut, some legislators had hoped to pass a bill outlining regulations on AI. Senate Bill 2, An Act Concerning Artificial Intelligence, passed in May but failed to pass a House vote after concerns that the governor would veto it. Legislators were uncertain if Lamont would sign the bill, given his previous comments about concerns that state regulation of artificial intelligence could discourage innovation.

Maroney is the co-chair of the General Law Committee and has championed the bill. He has regularly spoken on issues regarding data privacy and AI.

Since its introduction to the General Assembly in 2025, the bill has undergone multiple revisions to ensure its passage. The bill outlined comprehensive regulations for "high-risk" AI systems and methods to establish oversight. A similar bill was introduced in the 2024 legislative session but failed to get the support it needed.

However, if Trump’s federal tax and budget reconciliation bill passes with the AI provision, it would stop any legislation in Connecticut. Some Senate leaders want to vote on the bill before July 4, but an official vote has yet to be called.