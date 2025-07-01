Budget bill passes with no support from CT, NY senators

The U.S. Senate passed its massive budget reconciliation bill on Tuesday afternoon, without any Democratic support.

All four of Connecticut and New York’s Senators had loudly opposed the legislation as it passed through Congress.

“This destructive bill is a big, beautiful betrayal of the American people,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said. “President Trump and Senate Republicans are cutting health care and food assistance for working families in order to give massive tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans. Just as bad, this bill will raise the cost of living for working families by thousands of dollars. It’s outrageous and I will continue fighting to defeat it.”

The bill passed 51 to 50, with Vice President J.D. Vance breaking the tie.

It includes massive cuts to food assistance and Medicaid through new work requirements. It also funds deportations and border security.

“There is so much to be proud of, and EVERYONE got a major Policy WIN — But, the Biggest Winner of them all will be the American People, who will have Permanently Lower Taxes, Higher Wages and Take Home Pay, Secure Borders, and a Stronger and More Powerful Military,” President Donald Trump posted on social media . “Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs.

Sen. Chris Murphy called the vote a “moral abomination.”

“I am shaking with fury over what just happened,” Murphy said shortly after. “That's the most monstrous piece of legislation I've ever voted on in my time in Congress.”

Senators had been debating and proposing amendments on the bill for more than a day before the final vote. Three Republicans, Susan Collins from Maine, Thom Tillis from North Carolina, and Rand Paul from Kentucky, voted no.

Collins and Tilis cited concerns about the Medicaid cuts. Paul wanted deeper cuts to reduce the national debt.

“Senate Republicans are giving away billions in tax breaks for the rich by kicking millions of Americans off their health insurance and slashing programs that seek to assure that no kid goes to bed with a growling empty stomach,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said. “Senate Democrats forced our colleagues to vote on amendments to protect veterans, keep rural hospitals open, and prevent health care premiums from skyrocketing – all voted down by Republicans.

The bill now goes back to the House for another vote, and then to President Trump for final approval.