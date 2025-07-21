CT State Library discuss plans ahead of federal budget review

The Connecticut State Library will discuss how it plans to address potential federal funding cuts in the future.

The library hosted a discussion on Thursday at the Museum of Connecticut History in Hartford. State librarian Deborah Schander and state historian Andy Horowitz spoke about libraries' role in preserving history. They highlighted the variety of services libraries offer the public amid threats to funding and programs.

“It is a hard time to be in libraries, it is a hard time to be in museums, and the uncertainty is difficult. In many ways, you want to know the bad news because then you can deal with it, even if it's bad news,” Schander said.

Earlier this year, Connecticut had $2 million of federal funding cut and then reinstated. The funding comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) 's Grants to States program. Schander said Connecticut, Washington, and California were the only states in that order. Although grateful to see that funding was restored, Schander said the back-and-forth is concerning.

Connecticut also lost more than $20 million, which was supposed to be received from the Digital Equity Act. President Donald Trump eliminated the program that was formed to help underserved communities improve their digital skills.

Schander said the uncertainty prompted the library to discuss several contingency plans if it were to happen again. Part of that includes informing the public about the importance of libraries.

“This is about building the individual, building the community. Helping people overcome and build equity in their life and their homes. Leave something behind for their families,” Schander said.

The state library works as a resource for libraries across the state, holds state archives, and is the official museum of that state. It also maintains digital collections of legislative and legal records, genealogy, and other public records.

Congress will review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget in the coming weeks. A subcommittee that oversees funding for the IMLS will meet this week to review the budget. Schander said those decisions would affect all state libraries.

“We don’t know how bad it's going to be, we don't know what it's going to be. So, part of that is just having these conversations so that people can know and understand what’s happening and what we’re facing,” Schander said.