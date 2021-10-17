-
Connecticut is rolling out expanded internet across the state to help those forced into remote learning and working as a result of the ongoing pandemic.…
-
AARP Connecticut wants seniors to take advantage of a federal emergency broadband program to lower internet costs. It launched in the spring, but only…
-
A new report by the state’s comptroller finds that despite years of government programs, 1 million New York households still have no access to the…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill into law that will help make high-speed broadband more accessible to residents.The law will require…
-
Frontier Communications is expanding the availability of its fiber-optic network in Connecticut.The company expects to add 280,000 customers to its…
-
Connecticut has twice as many residents who lack broadband as Massachusetts, which has two times the population of Connecticut. That’s according to an…
-
Telecommunication trade groups have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block a new law in New York that would force them to provide internet service to…
-
Governor Ned Lamont joined AARP during a virtual town hall this week about their hopes to provide all residents with high speed internet access.Lamont and…
-
Several state Senators and Assembly members say they were surprised to learn that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration does not provide internet access…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to mandate internet service providers in New York to offer high-speed internet to low-income consumers at $15 per month, and is…