CT community Wi-Fi grant application deadline is June 30

Connecticut towns have until June 30th to apply for a state grant to help install secure public Wi-Fi services in underserved communities.

Lauren Thompson, who works for the agency that administers the community Wi-Fi grant program, said the $10 million in grants is from the state’s federal COVID relief money.

“The goal is to support high-speed, secure wi-fi deployment in places where residents need it most, using community anchor institutions like libraries, parks, schools, and other communities,” she said.

She said it’s the second round of awards, and it's expected to support the buildout of broadband infrastructure in 44 towns and cities, including 10 distressed municipalities.

It would also ensure that more than 3,800 additional homes and businesses would be able to access at least 100 Megabits per second of upload and download speeds

About $24 million in grants were awarded in the first round.